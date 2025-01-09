KCA Deutag secures $513 million in drilling contracts

KCA Deutag secured $513 million in new contracts and extensions for land and offshore drilling projects in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the UK.

In land drilling across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the company has secured extensions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Congo and Colombia as well as a new contract in Iraq, valued in total at $497 million, which amounts to over 35 rig years of additional work. With its offshore business, KCA Deutag secured $16 million in contract extensions in the UK.