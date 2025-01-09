NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Murphy Oil discovers oil at Hai Su Vang-1X offshore Vietnam

Jan 9, 2025
0 368 1 minute read

A Murphy Oil subsidiary has drilled an oil discovery at the Hai Su Vang-1X exploration well in Block 15-2/17 in the Cuu Long Basin, located 40 mi offshore Vietnam. The well was drilled to total depth of 13,124 ft in 149 ft of water. Hai Su Vang-1X encountered approximately 370 ft of net oil pay from two reservoirs. Additional evaluation is ongoing and future appraisal drilling will be conducted.

Hai Su Vang is one of multiple exploration prospects that Murphy has identified in the basin. These findings could form the basis for future development of the Hai Su Vang field.

Murphy’s subsidiary, Murphy Cuu Long Tay Oil Co, is the operator of the block with 40% working interest. PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation Ltd. holds 35% working interest and SK Earthon holds the remaining 25%.

Jan 9, 2025
0 368 1 minute read

Related Articles

First Helium licenses second of two wells

First Helium licenses second of two wells

Jan 10, 2025

ADES wins jackup drilling contract in Nigeria

Jan 10, 2025
KCA Deutag secures $513 million in land and offshore drilling contracts

KCA Deutag secures $513 million in drilling contracts

Jan 9, 2025
Yinson Production’s FPSO Atlanta achieves first oil

Yinson’s FPSO Atlanta achieves first oil

Jan 9, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button