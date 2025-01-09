Murphy Oil discovers oil at Hai Su Vang-1X offshore Vietnam

A Murphy Oil subsidiary has drilled an oil discovery at the Hai Su Vang-1X exploration well in Block 15-2/17 in the Cuu Long Basin, located 40 mi offshore Vietnam. The well was drilled to total depth of 13,124 ft in 149 ft of water. Hai Su Vang-1X encountered approximately 370 ft of net oil pay from two reservoirs. Additional evaluation is ongoing and future appraisal drilling will be conducted.

Hai Su Vang is one of multiple exploration prospects that Murphy has identified in the basin. These findings could form the basis for future development of the Hai Su Vang field.

Murphy’s subsidiary, Murphy Cuu Long Tay Oil Co, is the operator of the block with 40% working interest. PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation Ltd. holds 35% working interest and SK Earthon holds the remaining 25%.