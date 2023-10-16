Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

KCA Deutag awarded land drilling contracts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Ecuador, Peru

Oct 16, 2023
KCA Deutag continues to solidify its global presence after being awarded land drilling contracts with a value of $200 million in the Middle East and Latin America.

In the Middle East, the company has secured two separate five-year extensions for rigs in Saudi Arabia, while one rig in Oman has received a two-year extension and another has been awarded a one-year extension, with options to increase this to three years. These successes follow an announcement made last month for land drilling contract awards worth close to $380 million in this core region.

Additionally in Latin America the company has secured a one-year contract for a rig in Ecuador while a rig in Peru has been awarded a short-term workover contract in the country. KCA Deutag completed the acquisition of 44 rigs from Saipem Onshore Drilling’s Latin American business in May this year.

“We are pleased to announce these contract awards which underscore our strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth in core geographies in the Middle East and key markets in Latin America,” said Simon Drew, President of Land at KCA Deutag. “This is a testament to our dedication to safety and operational excellence, and the partnerships we cultivate with our customers in the markets we serve.”

