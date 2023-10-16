People, Companies and Products

Intelligent Wellhead Systems appoints Tracy Gray to executive team

Oct 16, 2023
Tracy Gray (Source: Intelligent Wellness Systems)

Intelligent Wellhead Systems, a supplier of digital control technologies that improve oil and gas well completion operations, announced that Tracy Gray has been appointed Director of Strategy & Marketing, joining the Executive team of IWS. She brings over 25 years of oil and gas leadership experience in transformation, strategy and marketing, as well as knowledge of process efficiency and program management.

Ms Gray will oversee all strategic planning and marketing aspects for IWS in her new role. “In my experience, the best strategic plans focus on the customer and the value delivered to them,” Ms Gray said. “Constant market and customer interaction not only validate the value of existing products, but drive future innovation by co-creating value and fostering collaboration.”

Before joining IWS, Ms Gray served in a number of strategic planning and marketing roles. Most recently she was Global Senior Director of Strategy & Retention for Sodexo’s Energy & Resources division. Previously she worked as Global Manager for Strategic Initiatives & Marketing for Halliburton’s Consulting & Project Management service line, and as Global Process and Quality Lead for Shell Information Technology International.

