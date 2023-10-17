OSSO announces new Saudi-based partnership following increase in Middle East revenue

OSSO, a specialist fluid temperature control and separation solutions provider, announced a new partnership agreement with National Horizons Petroleum Services, a Saudi Arabia-based distributor and service provider. The partnership will offer operators in Saudi Arabia direct access to OSSO’s comprehensive mud cooling services, supported by a local fleet of equipment and on-site rig assistance.

This follows substantial investments from OSSO to bolster its regional presence and service offering, including team expansion, a 150% increase in fleet size, and the introduction of land chillers to its mud cooling fleet – enabling it to provide a full turnkey service portfolio. These investments have driven strong regional growth in 2023, with the business achieving a 250% increase in Middle East revenue.

National Horizons senior leadership has previous experience working with OSSO, making six new hires in the region since 2022. Additionally, OSSO will provide comprehensive upskilling and training to National Horizon’s local workforce to ensure the highest service quality.

The higher temperatures and deeper gas wells seen in the Middle East mean that effective mud cooling is essential for economically viable drilling operations. OSSO’s turnkey offering, combining land chillers with mud coolers, enables drilling operators to maintain drilling fluids at optimal temperatures, resulting in improved performance, enhanced drilling efficiency and increased wellbore stability.

“With more than 8 years’ experience supporting the drilling of over 80 HPHT wells in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and the wider Middle East, this was the ideal time to elevate our proposition as the region enters an exciting phase of growth,” stated Daniel Burbridge, MENA Service Manager at OSSO. “Through listening to operators and investing in our offering, we are equipped to provide customers across the GCC with a full end-to-end mud cooling service.”