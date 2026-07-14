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TGS sells North American well data business to Enverus

Jul 14, 2026
0 10 1 minute read
TGS sells North American well data business to Enverus

TGS closed the sale of its North American well data products business to Enverus. The deal includes $100 million payable at closing and an additional $15 million earn-out tied to milestones agreed between the parties.

The business is operated by A2D, a TGS subsidiary acquired in 2002, and includes the North American well log library and associated data products. It generated $27 million in revenue in 2025, representing 2.9% of TGS’s reported multi-client revenues.

TGS said the divestment reflects its focus on portfolio optimization and capital discipline as it sharpens its focus on offshore geophysical services, following its acquisitions of PGS, Magseis and ION Geophysical between 2022 and 2024. Those acquisitions expanded TGS’s position in offshore basins, including ocean bottom node and streamer technologies, multi-client data and data processing.

Jul 14, 2026
0 10 1 minute read

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