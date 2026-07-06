Isabela Louback, Precision Drilling: Creating space for next generation to build valuable connections

By Stephen Whitfield, Senior Editor

One of Isabela Louback’s primary goals as Chair of IADC’s Supply Chain Committee has little to do with the mechanics of supply chain management.

For Ms Louback, leadership is about people – sharing knowledge, creating opportunities, and helping the next generation build the confidence and relationships they need to succeed. Since taking on the role in January 2026, she has made developing future industry professionals a central focus.

After more than 25 years building a career across international logistics, oilfield services and global supply chain leadership, she believes experience only creates value when it is shared.

“The question I have is, what can we give back to the community?” she said. “We are all experienced supply chain professionals. How can we share everything we’ve learned over the years? These students are so early in their careers, they’re just trying to get a foot in the door. We need to make sure they see us as a source of support, guidance and encouragement.”

That desire to give back is closely tied to Ms Louback’s own journey. Growing up in Americana, a small city in the countryside of São Paulo, Brazil, a career in oil and gas was never part of her original plan. Instead, she was drawn to languages, cultures and the idea of connecting with people around the world. She loved learning English, participating in theater and communicating across different audiences.

“I always had an interest in international relationships,” she said. “I loved learning about different cultures and understanding how people from different places connect.”

That curiosity led her to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in International Business from Mackenzie Presbyterian University, followed by an MBA in the same field.

Her path, however, was shaped as much by challenge as ambition. Ms Louback lost her father at 15, and during university her family faced financial difficulties. By 19, she knew she needed to support herself while continuing her education.

“That period taught me resilience,” she said. “It taught me discipline and the importance of creating opportunities. I learned early that if I wanted to achieve something, I needed to work hard for it.”

Her introduction to supply chain came through an internship at Cotia Trading, a Brazilian importer and exporter handling a wide range of global products. The role immersed her in international logistics and trade, working with partners across China, Europe and the United States.

“I was talking with people from all over the world and learning the challenges of international logistics,” she said. “I knew then that this is what I wanted to do.”

She went on to spend nearly eight years in São Paulo, building experience in importation, customs clearance, procurement, vendor management and international operations. In 2003, she joined SAB Company as an Operations Coordinator after being recommended by a former supervisor – a moment that became one of her earliest lessons in the power of relationships.

“I realized I didn’t always have to speak for myself if I had people who knew my work and were willing to speak about me,” she said. “That was one of the first times I understood the value of relationships.”

At SAB, she expanded her leadership experience while continuing to build a strong professional network, at a time when networking relied less on platforms and more on trust, consistency and long-term collaboration.

“In supply chain, many of your relationships come from your vendors and partners,” she said. “You need to understand how they operate and how you can work together. Even today, many of those relationships continue.”

Her move into oil and gas also came through those relationships. In 2008, Ms Louback relocated to Macaé, Brazil, where her husband was working for SLB. That move introduced her to the energy sector and led to roles with both Halliburton and SLB. A period she describes as her “schooling” in oil and gas.

“I understood supply chain, but oil and gas has its own complexity,” she said. “There are specific regulations, equipment requirements, and customs challenges depending on the country. I had to learn how different regions operate- from South America to Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It was challenging, but I loved it.”

In 2010, she joined Frank’s International, where she was tasked with building the company’s supply chain function from the ground up. She later moved into a global role focused on business process improvement and asset management, which brought her to Houston in 2015.

At Frank’s International, she progressed through several leadership roles, ultimately becoming Senior Manager of Global Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) in 2021. Later that year, she joined Precision Drilling, drawn by the opportunity to strengthen long-term planning and supply chain integration in a different operating environment.

“Offshore projects often involve long-term contracts, so planning looks different,” she said. “At Precision, timelines are shorter, a rig may move within months. The challenge is working closely with operations and support centers to anticipate needs and improve planning.”

Today, as Director of Global Supply Chain at Precision Drilling, Ms Louback oversees a team supporting operations across the United States, Canada, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Throughout her career, one principle has remained constant: supply chain success depends on communication and collaboration.

“One of the biggest parts of my job is collaborating with my peers,” she said. “I’m always working with operations and sales. If I understand what is coming, I can better support the field. The field comes first; our job is to enable operations.”

That same belief is what drew her deeper into IADC. Through her work at Precision, Ms Louback became more involved in the association and saw an opportunity to elevate the role of supply chain within broader industry conversations. She joined the Supply Chain Committee as Vice Chair before stepping into the Chair role.

“IADC creates a place where the industry can come together, share ideas, and improve collectively,” she said. “Supply chain plays such an important role in operational performance, and I wanted to help elevate that conversation.”

As Chair, the committee is focused on two key priorities: sharing best practices among drilling contractors and developing future talent. One of its initiatives, the Emerging Talent Series, connects Houston-area college students with industry professionals through mock interviews, networking opportunities, and career discussions. The first event was held at IADC headquarters on 30 April.

When speaking with students, Ms Louback emphasized a lesson she learned firsthand.

“Early in my career, I didn’t fully understand the importance of networking,” she said. “Looking back, I probably didn’t give it the attention I should have, and that’s why I emphasize it now: Your resume matters, but it’s also about who you know. You need to start building those relationships early.”

Today, Ms Louback balances multiple roles: Director of Global Supply Chain at Precision Drilling, Chair of IADC’s Supply Chain Committee, Bible study teacher, wife and a full-time soccer mom.

“It is definitely a challenge, but I love all of it,” she said. “Each role gives me an opportunity to learn, contribute, and make a difference.”

For Ms Louback, that may be the most important lesson of all: success is not just about reaching the next position- it is about building connections and helping others move forward along the way.