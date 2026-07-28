Seadrill to deploy Huisman’s AS605X Auto Slip system

Huisman signed a contract with Seadrill to deliver an AS605X Auto Slip system, aimed at reducing personnel exposure in the red zone and improving drill floor safety and efficiency. The system automates handling of drill pipe slips, cutting the need for manual intervention during critical operations.

Huisman said the technology could reduce well construction time by up to 2.5 days on a typical 60-day well, citing the elimination of insert changes, uninterrupted passage of drilling tools, faster opening and closing sequences, and the ability to safely close on pipe in rolling and pitching offshore conditions.

The Auto Slip uses Huisman’s roller-based clamping technology, handling loads of up to 1,130 mt while accommodating tubulars from 5 in. to 9.5 in. and opening to 19 in., allowing a full drill string, including bottom hole assemblies, stabilizers and centralizers, to be run without changing inserts.