Integrating human factors into system design key to maximizing rig-site safety and performance

Maximizing safety and performance on the rig will require companies to consider the capabilities and limits of their people and integrate those considerations into the design of the systems they use, said Curt Braun, Human Performance Advisor at BP. During the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference in Houston, Texas, Dr Braun explained the concept of human systems integration (HSI), which is used by many industries to ensure they design systems that focus on the interface between the systems and humans. In this interview with DC from the conference, Dr Braun explains how the concept can provide value in oil and gas operations, as well as the optimal time in the project lifecycle for companies to utilize HSI.