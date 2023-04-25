IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsSafety and ESGVideos

H2S draft curriculum, review of WellSharp test questions among ongoing IADC accreditation efforts

Apr 25, 2023
0 226 Less than a minute

IADC has been in the process of creating an H2S accreditation program, with the focus on creating a drilling-specific training standard for safely working around the potentially harmful gas. In this video from the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference, Brooke Polk, VP – Accreditations Operations at IADC, discusses the status of this development. She also discusses another major update in IADC’s accreditation efforts, the test questions review for the WellSharp accreditation program, in which every question in the WellSharp assessment was reviewed to ensure that it aligns with key learning objectives.

Apr 25, 2023
0 226 Less than a minute

Related Articles

GTI announces new VR training module to help prepare natural gas field personnel for leak calls

Sep 23, 2019

Wayne Christian, RCC Chairman, votes no on proration, provides regulatory relief to industry

May 5, 2020

JIP works to enhance subsea wellhead design with simplicity

Jan 30, 2013

Analyst: Low oil prices likely to delay upstream developments in northwest Europe

Dec 1, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button