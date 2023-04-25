H2S draft curriculum, review of WellSharp test questions among ongoing IADC accreditation efforts

IADC has been in the process of creating an H 2 S accreditation program, with the focus on creating a drilling-specific training standard for safely working around the potentially harmful gas. In this video from the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference, Brooke Polk, VP – Accreditations Operations at IADC, discusses the status of this development. She also discusses another major update in IADC’s accreditation efforts, the test questions review for the WellSharp accreditation program, in which every question in the WellSharp assessment was reviewed to ensure that it aligns with key learning objectives.