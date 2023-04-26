NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Mitigating incidents requires thorough understanding of human error

Apr 26, 2023
Human error at the rig site is inevitable, and understanding the root causes of human error is key to minimizing the potential for future incidents, said John Ellis, HSE/QA and Regulatory Manager at Diamond Offshore. Speaking at the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 18 April, Mr Ellis explained how a proactive approach to identifying “human error traps” in existing procedures and standards is vital for incident prevention and response. In this interview with DC from the conference, Mr Ellis discusses how lessons learned from previous incidents can be valuable in helping companies figure out where the traps are, and how this proactive approach represents a new way of thinking about safety in oil and gas.

