INPEX has jointly been awarded Blocks SB306A and SB306B as part of Malaysia Bid Round 2024. PETRONAS, through Malaysia Petroleum Management, conducts the overall management of Malaysia’s petroleum resources throughout the lifecycle of upstream oil and gas assets.

Blocks SB306A and SB306B are offshore exploration blocks located off the coast of Sabah, offshore Malaysia. INPEX’s portfolio in Malaysia has increased to six exploration blocks.