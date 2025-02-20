IMI awards Seatrium jackup rig contract

Seatrium won an international tender from International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest shipyard in the MENA region, for the supply of equipment and license for a LeTourneau Super 116E Class Self-Elevating Drilling Unit (SE-MODU), Kingdom 3.

The chosen design will be the LeTourneau Super 116E Class and is part of the next generation of jackup designs customized for operational requirements within the MENA region. These rigs will be outfitted with 343 ft of leg and 1.5 million-lb hook load while utilizing advanced cyber systems.

This marks the 44th order for the LeTourneau Super 116 series of jackups. Seatrium designed and built the world’s first independent leg jack-up drilling rig in 1955, and has designed and been involved in the construction of more than half of all jackup rigs in service and 65% of the jackups operating in the Middle East.