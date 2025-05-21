INPEX, ADNOC, ExxonMobil agree to development plan for Upper Zakum, UAE

INPEX reached an agreement with ADNOC and ExxonMobil to proceed with a landmark phased development plan to expand Abu Dhabi’s offshore Upper Zakum oil field. This updated plan will expand production capacity at the world’s second largest offshore field while reducing greenhouse gas emissions’ intensity.

The Upper Zakum, which ADNOC began developing in 1977 following the discovery of crude oil in 1963, is located approximately 80 km northwest of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. INPEX and ExxonMobil joined the development activities at the oil field in 1978 and 2006, respectively.

The partners have been conducting development and production work to increase the production capacity of the oil field in phases by deploying innovative development methods and extended reach drilling technology using artificial islands.

The new development plan will upgrade the oil field’s infrastructure to include AI-enabled remote operations, receive power from the UAE’s clean energy grid to reduce emissions and enable the use of artificial islands for drilling activities to enhance environmental protection.