Innovex named wellhead partner for OneSubsea

Innovex was named the exclusive manufacturer and supplier of wellhead systems for OneSubsea. Under the terms of the agreement, OneSubsea will transition its subsea wellhead supply strategy from a manufacturing model to a procurement model, with Innovex as its sole global provider of both legacy OneSubsea and Innovex wellhead systems.

The transition of OneSubsea wellhead manufacturing to Innovex is already underway and is scheduled to complete by the end of 2026 in close consultation with end customers.