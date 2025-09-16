PV Drilling receives ownership of Noble Highlander

A handover ceremony between Petrovietnam and Noble Corp marked the transfer of ownership of the jackup Highlander to PV Drilling. PV Drilling will proceed with reactivating the rig in Denmark within a month, after which is will be mobilized from Denmark to PTSC Downstream Port in Ho Chi Minh City within 60 days.

The rig is scheduled to be put into operation for its first client at the end of March 2026 or beginning of April 2026.

The design of the jackup, now named PV DRILLING IX, is a Friede Goldman 2000E, a popular and widely used design. The rig is equipped with the automated integrated NOV BLM jacking system capable of a maximum drilling depth up to 30,000 ft and operating in water depths up to 425 ft.