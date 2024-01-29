Industry groups speak out as Biden Administration restricts US LNG

As the Biden Administration moves forward with its plans to halt permits for LNG export facilities, energy industry advocacy groups have voiced their concerns while urging the Administration to reconsider. Among these groups are the American Petroleum Institute (API) and National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA), as well as the Energy Workforce and Technology Council, with each group warning of the impact these halts will have.

The administration officially halted the approval of new licenses to export US LNG on 26 January. Among the major concerns industry groups have expressed are what it will mean for US jobs, various projects on the Gulf Coast and energy security across the globe.

“This is a win for Russia and a loss for American allies, US jobs and global climate progress,” said API President and CEO Mike Sommers. “There is no review needed to understand the clear benefits of US LNG for stabilizing global energy markets, supporting thousands of American jobs and reducing emissions around the world by transitioning countries toward cleaner fuels. This is nothing more than a broken promise to US allies, and it’s time for the administration to stop playing politics with global energy security.”

“Pausing US LNG export permits will have detrimental effects on the US, the Gulf Coast and our allies, disrupting a crucial global energy source that offers stability and affordability. This decision also puts a pause to billions of dollars in investments along the Gulf Coast,” stated NOIA President Erik Milito, citing the fundamental role American LNG plays in the global energy market. “Overall, the US LNG export permitting pause will diminish energy security, stability, and affordability, while impeding progress in emission reduction efforts.”

Energy Workforce President Tim Tarpley echoed similar sentiments to Mr Sommers and Mr Milito, adding, “Halting American LNG threatens the reliability of energy production both here at home and abroad. Additional regulatory uncertainty is the last thing American energy needs right now.”