Control Devices acquires Gilmore, broadening its flow control solutions portfolio

Control Devices, a portfolio company of HBM Holdings and designer and manufacturer of highly engineered flow control products, has announced the acquisition of Gilmore, expanding its flow control solutions portfolio while widening its reach in the oil and gas market.

“Gilmore has a history of excellence in the development of severe service flow control solutions and is known for quality and operational excellence, all supported by the talented Gilmore team,” said Jim Norris, President & CEO of Control Devices. “With this acquisition, we are enthusiastic about expanding our products, technology and capabilities.”

Gilmore designs and manufactures high-performance severe service valves (check, relief, regulator, shuttle, control, etc.) and other flow control solutions, including custom valves to meet client specifications and pressure relief systems. Its products are designed for demanding applications and harsh environments in the upstream oil and gas industry.