IFS appoints Mark Moffat as CEO

Jan 12, 2024
IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced that Mark Moffat has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He takes over from Darren Roos, who has been appointed as the company’s Chair of the Board. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Mark Moffat (Source: IFS)

Mr Moffat, Mr Roos and the IFS Executive Team have been working on the transition over the past six months as part of the Board’s succession planning process. Mr Moffat, who previously served as IFS Chief Customer Officer, is a well-known and respected technology leader having held several senior positions at PwC before joining IFS.

“It is a great honor for me to lead IFS as we embark on this next chapter of growth. The business has immensely strong foundations to build upon and we have been putting all the right ingredients in place to continue to deliver on our strategy,” he said of his appointment. “I want to recognize and thank Darren for the impact he has had as my predecessor. I look forward to working with him in his new capacity as IFS Chair of the Board.”

