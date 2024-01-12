KCA Deutag, Pruitt join forces to tackle MPD solutions

KCA Deutag and Pruitt have signed an exclusive partnership agreement to collaborate globally on managed pressure drilling (MPD) opportunities.

KCA Deutag’s global footprint, customer relationships and extensive drilling, engineering and technology experience combined with Pruitt’s work in MPD equipment design, manufacturing and well engineering will see the companies combine to offer additional drilling and well delivery solutions to customers across the globe.

The partnership provides Pruitt with access to KCA Deutag’s resources, rig engineering and supply and manufacturing bases in Europe and the Middle East, while KCA Deutag will benefit from the inclusion of Pruitt’s MPD technology solutions into their drilling operations.