Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Galp begins exploration drilling offshore Namibia

Jan 11, 2024
0 258 Less than a minute

Galp, with its partners NAMCOR and Custos, has drilled and logged the first exploration well (Mopane-1X) in block PEL83 offshore Namibia. The well was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Hercules semi-submersible.

Building on the previous announcement from 2 January, Galp has confirmed the discovery of a significant column of light oil in reservoir-bearing sands of high quality. Galp will continue to analyze the acquired data and anticipates performing a Drill Stem Test (DST) in the coming weeks to assess the commerciality of this discovery.

The drilling operations at Mopane-1X will proceed to explore deeper targets. Upon completion, the rig will be relocated to the Mopane-2X location to continue to evaluate the extent of the Mopane discovery.

Jan 11, 2024
0 258 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Noble secures contract for jackup in the Danish North Sea

Jan 11, 2024

Valaris adds over $1 billion in new rig deals for drillships, jackups

Jan 10, 2024

US oil and gas jobs see slight decline in December, maintain upward trajectory according to latest report

Jan 9, 2024

Talos Energy begins production at Lime Rock and Venice GOM discoveries

Jan 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button