Galp begins exploration drilling offshore Namibia

Galp, with its partners NAMCOR and Custos, has drilled and logged the first exploration well (Mopane-1X) in block PEL83 offshore Namibia. The well was drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Hercules semi-submersible.

Building on the previous announcement from 2 January, Galp has confirmed the discovery of a significant column of light oil in reservoir-bearing sands of high quality. Galp will continue to analyze the acquired data and anticipates performing a Drill Stem Test (DST) in the coming weeks to assess the commerciality of this discovery.

The drilling operations at Mopane-1X will proceed to explore deeper targets. Upon completion, the rig will be relocated to the Mopane-2X location to continue to evaluate the extent of the Mopane discovery.