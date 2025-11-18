NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Eni awards iEPCI contract in Indonesia to TechnipFMC

Nov 18, 2025
TechnipFMC has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Eni for the deepwater Maha project offshore Indonesia. The project represents Eni’s first deployment of TechnipFMC’s Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order (CTO) technology in Indonesia.

The award will tie back to the existing Jangkrik Floating Production Unit. TechnipFMC will design and manufacture Subsea 2.0 tree systems, flexible flowlines, a manifold and controls, as well as install the subsea production system.

