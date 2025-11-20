H&P to reactivate seven land rigs in Saudi Arabia

Helmerich & Payne will restart operations on seven suspended land rigs in Saudi Arabia after receiving notice to recommence work. The rigs will return to service in stages in H1 2026.

Under the terms of the contracts, all suspension-period days will be added back to each rig’s remaining term, preserving the full operating period for upcoming work programs. H&P said the staged reactivations will support a smooth return to drilling operations and align with customer schedules.

By mid-2026 the company expects to have 24 rigs active in Saudi Arabia. The fleet will include eight FlexRigs along with 16 rigs added through the KCA Deutag transaction.