Dolphin Drilling wins 120-day extension for Blackford Dolphin

Oil India Limited has exercised its option to extend the contract for Dolphin Drilling’s ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig Blackford Dolphin. The extension covers an additional 120 days of operations through 10 May 2026 and includes drilling, testing and abandonment work at locations east of India.

The extension builds on the original campaign of three wells over approximately 14 months, awarded in March 2024. The amended scope retains the same rate and contractual terms as the previous agreement, underscoring the existing operational framework between the parties.