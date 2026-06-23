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H&P guides interoperability through deliberate approach

Jun 23, 2026
0 28 Less than a minute

Through an intentional standardization of rig equipment, control systems and technology enablement platforms, Helmerich & Payne (H&P) has historically benefitted from a high degree of interoperability across its US land fleet. However, as drilling workflows rely more on real-time optimization and closed-loop automation, time-delayed and vendor-specific data streams can limit the ability for standardized systems to act at the speed of operation.

DC spoke with Paul Landrio, Product Manager – Directional Automation at H&P, about this challenge at the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee’s Q2 2026 Technology Forum on 2 June. In this video, he talks about how the company emphasizes a “deliberate” approach to interoperability, as well as the work it’s done in industry collaboration forums to help create an open interoperability model.

Jun 23, 2026
0 28 Less than a minute

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