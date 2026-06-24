Jadestone brings first East Belumut infill well onstream, triggers third well

Jadestone Energy brought the first well of its 2026 infill drilling campaign at the East Belumut field offshore Malaysia onstream at approximately 3,000 bbl/d, with drilling of a third well now underway aboard the NAGA 8 jackup.

The well, EBA-18ST3, includes a 1,200-m horizontal reservoir section at a total measured depth of 4,866 m, the longest of any well drilled to date on the field.

The 2026 campaign on the PM323 production sharing contract (PSC) originally comprised two firm wells and a third contingent well targeting the southwest extension of the East Belumut field, an area identified during a 2023 infill program. Based on the performance of EBA-18ST3 and subsurface data gathered during drilling of the second well, Jadestone sanctioned the third well, which is already drilling.

Jadestone operates PM323 with a 60% working interest. PETRONAS Carigali holds the remaining 30%.