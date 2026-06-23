Geopolitical instability adds stress to energy markets as resilience becomes key differentiator

In recent years, the global economy has shifted toward increasing instability and friction, said Alex Janzen, Chief Operations Officer at RMI Global. Geopolitical conflicts, such as the Iran war and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, are significantly impacting global energy flows and forcing countries to make energy security a greater strategic priority.

In this video interview with DC from the 2026 IADC World Drilling Conference in Estoril, Portugal, on 17 June, Mr Janzen spoke about the broader economic impact of the disruptions caused by these recent conflicts, including increased inflation and supply chain stress. He also outlined the implications of these shifting geopolitical and market dynamics on drilling demand in the near-term future.