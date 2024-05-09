Honeywell, Weatherford to deliver new emissions management solution

Honeywell and Weatherford have announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive emissions management solution for the energy industry. The agreement combines Honeywell’s emissions management suite with Weatherford’s Cygnet SCADA platform, providing customers with a powerful tool to monitor, report and take measures to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, flammable hydrocarbons and other potentially dangerous and toxic gases.

The integrated solution enables upstream oil and gas operators to track emissions data in near real-time, identify and address potential issues and meet regulatory requirements. The collaboration also provides customers with access to advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, helping them make data-driven decisions to reduce emissions, improve environmental performance and meet their environmental goals.

“Honeywell’s partnership with Weatherford highlights the importance of empowering organizations with solutions that can help quantify and reduce emissions within the energy industry,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. “By integrating our emissions management solution with Weatherford’s well lifecycle technology, our customers can now accurately set targets and monitor near real-time progress on their path to net-zero.”