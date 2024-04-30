Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Hibiscus Petroleum makes exploration discovery offshore Malaysia

Apr 30, 2024
0 97 Less than a minute

Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited (HML), a subsidiary of Hibiscus Petroleum, successfully completed the drilling of the Bunga Aster-1 exploration well offshore Malaysia. The well encountered approximately 17.5 m of oil-bearing sandstone with up to 46 m of potential oil column. Multiple oil samples were collected during the logging campaign.

Initial assessments indicate good reservoir characteristics. This marks the second significant discovery within 12 months, following the discovery of Bunga Lavatera in 2023.

First oil production is expected to commence in May 2024. In light of this positive result, HML will progress with a thorough evaluation and appraisal of the discovery to further define the size of the discovery.

Apr 30, 2024
0 97 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Shelf Drilling nets contract for jackup in UK North Sea

Apr 30, 2024

Equinor given greenlight to drill wildcat wells in the North Sea

Apr 29, 2024

AGR to support geothermal drilling campaign in Denmark

Apr 29, 2024

Equinor set for drilling operations at the Johan Castberg field

Apr 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button