Expro’s iTONG debuts in African deepwater ops

Expro deployed its autonomous iTONG system for the first time for an operator offshore Côte d’Ivoire. This marks iTONG’s first deepwater deployment, following its initial operation in Norway in 2021.

Expro secured the Tubular Running Services (TRS) contract aboard the Deep Value Driller (DVD) drillship, which arrived in Côte d’Ivoire in late 2023. The project supports the expansion of the Baleine field for Eni.

By automating the connection make-up and break-out of casing and tubing joints, iTONG provides precise torque control from the push of a single button, operated safely from the driller’s cabin – while enabling full connection make-up validation. Eliminating the need for personnel to work in the hazardous Red Zone of the rig floor saves rig time and in turn reduces net CO₂ emissions throughout the construction of a well.

Park-to-park connection times are now completed in 90 seconds compared to 180 seconds with previous remote technologies. Connection make-up times were cut by 50%, saving approximately $200,000 per well project.