Elemental Energies acquires Applied Petroleum Technology

Elemental Energies acquired Applied Petroleum Technology (APT). The acquisition brings APT’s geoscience and subsurface analysis expertise into Elemental Energies’ existing portfolio covering subsurface, wells, facilities and decommissioning support.

APT’s technical capabilities will complement Elemental Energies’ engineering and advisory services, enabling more integrated project delivery and enhanced technical support for complex subsurface and well challenges. The combined group will continue to serve clients across oil and gas, carbon storage and the wider energy transition.

Elemental Energies said the transaction aligns with its strategy to broaden technical depth and strengthen multidisciplinary services for operators navigating increasingly complex subsurface and well environments.