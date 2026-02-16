Eni confirms gas & condensate discovery offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni made a significant gas and condensate discovery at the Murene South-1X exploration well in Block CI-501, part of the Calao channel complex offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The discovery, named Calao South, confirms the complex’s hydrocarbon potential and is regarded as the country’s second-largest find after the Baleine field, with estimated volumes of up to approximately 5.0 trillion cu ft of gas and 450 million barrels of condensate.

The well was drilled by the Saipem Santorini drilling ship in about 2,200 m of water to a total depth near 5,000 m. It encountered high-quality Cenomanian sands and confirmed a main hydrocarbon-bearing interval roughly 50 m thick. A full conventional drill stem test (DST) will be conducted to assess production capacity.

Block CI-501 is operated by Eni with a 90% working interest alongside Petroci Holding (10%). The Murene South-1X well lies roughly 8 km southwest of the earlier Murene-1X discovery in the adjacent CI-205 block.