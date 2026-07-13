Halliburton lands drilling and completions deal offshore Suriname

Halliburton won integrated drilling and completions contracts for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies. The agreement covers a long-term drilling and completions program, with Halliburton deploying a fully integrated, digital and automated execution model intended to unite planning, engineering and operations across well construction.

Halliburton will apply integrated digital workflows, real-time data and remote operations control for drilling and completions to improve well placement accuracy and delivery assurance, connecting surface operations with subsurface execution to enhance recovery while lowering total cost of ownership for TotalEnergies. As part of the project’s local content scope, Halliburton worked with local suppliers to upgrade its liquid mud and cement plant and supported construction of Suriname’s first completions and drilling workshop.