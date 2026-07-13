NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Halliburton lands drilling and completions deal offshore Suriname

Jul 13, 2026
0 85 Less than a minute
Halliburton lands drilling and completions deal offshore Suriname

Halliburton won integrated drilling and completions contracts for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies. The agreement covers a long-term drilling and completions program, with Halliburton deploying a fully integrated, digital and automated execution model intended to unite planning, engineering and operations across well construction.

Halliburton will apply integrated digital workflows, real-time data and remote operations control for drilling and completions to improve well placement accuracy and delivery assurance, connecting surface operations with subsurface execution to enhance recovery while lowering total cost of ownership for TotalEnergies. As part of the project’s local content scope, Halliburton worked with local suppliers to upgrade its liquid mud and cement plant and supported construction of Suriname’s first completions and drilling workshop.

Jul 13, 2026
0 85 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Vår Energi exercises second option for COSLPioneer semisubmersible

Vår Energi taps COSL rig for North Sea well

Jul 14, 2026
Ranger Energy builds three more ECHO rigs for Chevron

Ranger Energy builds three more ECHO rigs for Chevron

Jul 14, 2026
James Fisher deploys Digi Rig technology on Caspian Sea well test

James Fisher deploys Digi Rig technology on Caspian Sea well test

Jul 14, 2026

Velesto Energy retains Naga 3 jackup rig

Jul 13, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button