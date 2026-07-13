Arabian Drilling restores three suspended offshore rigs

Arabian Drilling received notice of resumption of operations for three previously suspended offshore rigs, with the units expected to return to work within weeks. The rigs were among those the company disclosed as suspended earlier in 2026 as a precautionary measure tied to regional conditions, a decision made in coordination with clients and relevant stakeholders with safety as the foremost priority.

Following the resumption, Arabian Drilling expects its remaining suspended offshore rigs to commence operations in H2 2026, restoring full activity across its offshore fleet. The company said offshore fleet utilization is projected to reach 100% by the end of 2026, marking a full recovery from the disruption.