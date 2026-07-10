NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Noble Viking drillship booked for six-well Brunei campaign

Jul 10, 2026
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Noble Viking drillship booked for six-well Brunei campaign

Noble Corp was awarded a contract for its drillship Noble Viking to support offshore drilling operations in Brunei. The firm scope comprises six wells with an estimated contract value of approximately $136.2 million, excluding managed pressure drilling and additional services. The program includes three priced optional wells.

The drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in early 2028 with a duration of approximately 296 days, keeping the rig contracted through Q4 2028. Noble Viking is a seventh-generation drillship capable of drilling to 40,000 ft in water depths of up to 12,000 ft.

Jul 10, 2026
0 53 Less than a minute

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