Noble Viking drillship booked for six-well Brunei campaign

Noble Corp was awarded a contract for its drillship Noble Viking to support offshore drilling operations in Brunei. The firm scope comprises six wells with an estimated contract value of approximately $136.2 million, excluding managed pressure drilling and additional services. The program includes three priced optional wells.

The drilling campaign is scheduled to commence in early 2028 with a duration of approximately 296 days, keeping the rig contracted through Q4 2028. Noble Viking is a seventh-generation drillship capable of drilling to 40,000 ft in water depths of up to 12,000 ft.