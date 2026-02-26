Halliburton introduces geothermal well spacing and intercept service

Halliburton launched the RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service, a part of the family of RangeStar magnetic ranging services that support geothermal development through faster, more accurate and fully integrated well placement.

Designed for complex geothermal environments, the RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service reduces uncertainty and simplifies operations. Rapid ranging determination reduces decision time from hours to minutes, supports detection distances up to 130 m, and improves accuracy within formations and depths.

The RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service integrates with Halliburton’s iStar intelligent drilling and logging platform, the LOGIX automation and remote operations family of solutions, and the industry-leading iCruise intelligent rotary steerable system. The service supports connected workflows, delivers a clear path to automation-driven ranging and remote operations, and positions the company at the forefront of automated geothermal ranging operations.