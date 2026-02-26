NewsOnshore Advances

Grounded Lithium spuds first oil and gas well in Saskatchewan

Feb 26, 2026
Grounded Lithium began drilling the first of a two-well oil and gas program targeting hydrocarbon resources near Marsden, Saskatchewan. The two wells will be drilled from a single pad location, a configuration expected to reduce lease construction time and capital and to streamline future production operations.

Because the planned wells are relatively shallow, the company intends to quickly follow drilling with completion activities and bring any successful wells on production as soon as possible.

