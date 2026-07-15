Unity deploys surface intervention system in Malaysia campaign

Unity entered the Asia Pacific market for the first time, securing a contract with Reservoir Link to jointly deliver a three-well rigless intervention program for an international offshore operator in Malaysia.

The lightweight, compact system performs wellhead integrity repairs, restores production and carries out early-stage plug and abandonment preparation without requiring a traditional intervention spread or support vessel. The system has been used on more than 20 deployments since 2016, primarily on aging assets with limited crane capacity and tight personnel-on-board restrictions.

Reservoir Link, established in Malaysia in 2008, will provide local operational support, regulatory expertise and technical resources for the campaign. The company operates from the Asian Supply Base and Kemaman Supply Base and serves offshore developments across Malaysia and the wider Southeast Asian region. Unity is headquartered in Aberdeen and is part of the FrontRow Energy Technology Group, which also includes Pragma, Well-SENSE and ClearWELL.