Pakistan awards 11 onshore oil and gas exploration blocks

The Government of Pakistan awarded 11 onshore oil and gas exploration blocks following the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements and Exploration Licenses in Islamabad. The blocks are located across eight tracts in Balochistan, two in Sindh and one in Punjab, with minimum committed investment exceeding $31 million over the next three years.

Mari Energies Limited will serve as operator on six of the awarded blocks and hold 100% working interest in five of them. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited will operate three blocks, including Kalat North with full working interest, while also participating in additional joint ventures.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited will operate the Kalat South block with a 40% working interest alongside partners. Pakistan Oilfields Limited secured the Jherruk block with 100% working interest. Prime Global Energies holds participating interests in several of the awarded licenses.