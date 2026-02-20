Global and Regional MarketsNews

Gran Tierra signs onshore agreement with SOCAR in Azerbaijan

Feb 20, 2026
0 222 1 minute read
Gran Tierra signs onshore agreement with SOCAR in Azerbaijan

Gran Tierra Energy signed an exploration, development and production sharing agreement (EDPSA) with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) covering an onshore licence area in the Guba-Khazaryani region of Azerbaijan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gran Tierra, through an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, will hold a 65 % working interest and act as operator of the contract area, which encompasses approximately 0.4 million gross acres.

The EDPSA includes an initial five-year exploration and appraisal period followed by a 25-year development term for any commercial discoveries, with the possibility of extending development by an additional five years.

Under the work program, Gran Tierra plans to begin an airborne gravity study in 2026, with 3D seismic acquisition and exploration drilling scheduled to start in 2027. The initial phase includes commitments to drill two wells and acquire 250 sq km of 3D seismic data, with further drilling and seismic acquisition in a subsequent phase.

Feb 20, 2026
0 222 1 minute read

Related Articles

Photo Gallery: IADC Health, Safety, Environment & Training Conference, 18-19 February, Houston, Texas

Feb 20, 2026

Borr Drilling secures new jack-up work and extensions across multiple rigs

Feb 20, 2026
Drilling begins on Elektra-1 target in Cyprus

Valaris Limited secures drillship extensions offshore Angola

Feb 19, 2026

Dolphin Drilling taps Vantris to market Blackford Dolphin rig

Feb 19, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button