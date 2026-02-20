Borr Drilling secures new jack-up work and extensions across multiple rigs

Borr Drilling Limited reported a series of recent contract extensions and new assignments for several of its jackup drilling rigs.

The Ran jackup secured a contract extension running from January 2026 through March 2026 with Eni offshore Mexico.

The Odin jackup is reported as contracted from July 2026 to November 2026 with an undisclosed customer in the United States.

Borr Drilling also notes that the Saga jackup will remain under assignment with Brunei Shell Petroleum following the exercise of options covering November 2026 to April 2027.

The Norve jackup transitioned from operations with Marathon Oil in Equatorial Guinea in late 2025 to work with Vaalco Energy in Gabon. The Grid rig shifted from service with PEMEX in Mexico to a contract with New Age Energy offshore Congo in January 2026.

Another notable update is the Joro rig. Following its inclusion in the fleet after recent transactions, it has been chartered for accommodation work offshore Germany with an affiliate of Noble Corp to complete an existing campaign.