Gran Canaria Geotermia to study geothermal feasibility

Gran Canaria Geotermia, a public-private consortium, was awarded a drilling project to study whether there are sufficient geothermal resources to extract high-enthalpy energy.

They estimate they will be able to begin drilling up to three 2,700-m wells before the end of October in the areas with the greatest geothermal anomalies on the island, which, according to all previous studies, are located in the southeastern region of Gran Canaria.

Dando Drilling International will be responsible for drilling to evaluate the feasibility of using underground resources for geothermal power generation. The Institute for Energy Diversification and Savings (IDAE) has awarded €15 million in funding for this project. The total investment will amount to €30 million, a figure that will be increased by consensus with the company if the preliminary studies prove feasible.