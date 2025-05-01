News

Shell acquires working interest in Ursa platform

May 1, 2025
Shell completed the previously announced agreement to increase their stake in the Ursa platform in the US Gulf of Mexico from 45.3884% to 61.3484%. This acquisition is part of Shell’s strategy to invest in profitable and carbon-competitive oil and gas projects with a strong integrated value chain.

Deepening Shell’s interest in existing assets also contributes to maintaining stable liquids production from its upstream business. Shell is the operator of Ursa Tension-Leg Platform and holds a 61.3484% working interest ownership in the asset with BP Exploration & Production (22.6916% WI) and ECP GOM III (15.96%).

