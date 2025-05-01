Shell acquires working interest in Ursa platform

Shell completed the previously announced agreement to increase their stake in the Ursa platform in the US Gulf of Mexico from 45.3884% to 61.3484%. This acquisition is part of Shell’s strategy to invest in profitable and carbon-competitive oil and gas projects with a strong integrated value chain.

Deepening Shell’s interest in existing assets also contributes to maintaining stable liquids production from its upstream business. Shell is the operator of Ursa Tension-Leg Platform and holds a 61.3484% working interest ownership in the asset with BP Exploration & Production (22.6916% WI) and ECP GOM III (15.96%).