Galp makes oil discovery offshore Namibia

Galp Energia has made another oil discovery during its continued exploration campaign offshore Namibia, in the heart of the Orange Basin. Blocks 2813A and 2814B are governed by Petroleum Exploration License 83 (PEL 83) and the exploration was carried out with Odfjell Drilling’s Hercules deepwater harsh-environment semisubmersible rig.

Further to previous updates provided in January, Galp and its partners NAMCOR and Custos have successfully drilled the Mopane-2X well to its designated depth on PEL 83. Drilling operations encountered a significant column with light oil in reservoirs of high quality. The AVO-3 exploration target, the AVO-1 appraisal target and a deeper target were fully cored and logged.

The AVO-1 appraisal target found the same pressure regime as in the Mopane-1X discovery well located around 8 km to the east, confirming its lateral extension. The rig is set to return to the Mopane-1X well location to conduct a drill stem test until early April. Galp will continue to analyze the acquired data during the coming weeks to assess the commerciality of the discoveries.