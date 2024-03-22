Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Equinor, DNO complete appraisal well work offshore Norway

Mar 22, 2024
0 179 1 minute read
Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible (Source: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor and DNO have delineated the Heisenberg oil and gas discovery in wells 35/10-11 S and A in the North Sea, offshore Norway, and also proven oil in the Hummer prospect. Preliminary calculations indicate that the discovery size is between 3.8 and 8.9 million standard cu m of oil equivalent. This corresponds to 24 to 56 million BOE.

Resource estimates for Heisenberg before drilling were between 4.1 and 9.0 million standard cu m of oil equivalent. Preliminary calculations place the size of Hummer between 0.1 and 0.6 million standard cu m of oil equivalent.

These are the first and second wells drilled in production license 827 SB. This is additional acreage for production license 827 S, where the original discovery was made. The drilling was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible rig, about 140 km northwest of Bergen.

Mar 22, 2024
0 179 1 minute read

Related Articles

Galp makes oil discovery offshore Namibia

Mar 22, 2024

Aker BP given greenlight to drill two more wells in the North Sea

Mar 20, 2024

ExxonMobil strikes oil offshore Guyana

Mar 20, 2024

Prime Energy awards Noble three-well drilling campaign offshore Philippines

Mar 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button