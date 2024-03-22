Equinor, DNO complete appraisal well work offshore Norway

Equinor and DNO have delineated the Heisenberg oil and gas discovery in wells 35/10-11 S and A in the North Sea, offshore Norway, and also proven oil in the Hummer prospect. Preliminary calculations indicate that the discovery size is between 3.8 and 8.9 million standard cu m of oil equivalent. This corresponds to 24 to 56 million BOE.

Resource estimates for Heisenberg before drilling were between 4.1 and 9.0 million standard cu m of oil equivalent. Preliminary calculations place the size of Hummer between 0.1 and 0.6 million standard cu m of oil equivalent.

These are the first and second wells drilled in production license 827 SB. This is additional acreage for production license 827 S, where the original discovery was made. The drilling was conducted using Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semisubmersible rig, about 140 km northwest of Bergen.