Galp completes first phase of Mopane exploration campaign

Galp Energia completed the first phase of the Mopane exploration campaign with the conclusion of the Mopane-1X well testing operations in the PEL83 block offshore Namibia.

In January, the Mopane-1X well discovered significant oil columns containing light oil in high-quality reservoir sands at two different levels: AVO-1 and AVO-2. The rig then moved to the Mopane-2X location, where in March, significant light oil columns were discovered in high-quality reservoir sands across exploration and appraisal targets; AVO-3, AVO-1 and a deeper target. In particular, the Mopane-2X well found AVO-1 to be in the same pressure regime as in the Mopane-1X discovery, around 8km to the east, confirming its lateral extension.

The reservoirs’ log measures contain good porosities, high pressures and high permeabilities in large hydrocarbon columns. Fluid samples present very low oil viscosity and contain minimum CO2 and no H2S concentrations. The flows achieved during the well test reached the maximum allowed limits of approximately 14 thousand BOED, positioning Mopane potentially as an important commercial discovery. In the complex alone, and before drilling additional exploration and appraisal wells, hydrocarbon in-place estimates are 10 billion BOE, or higher.

All acquired data from the current Mopane drilling campaign will be analyzed and integrated into an updated reservoir model. The model will serve as the basis to refine Galp´s near-term drilling plan to further explore, appraise and develop the wider Mopane complex.

Sintana Energy, Custos Energy and NAMCOR all have a working interest in PEL 83.