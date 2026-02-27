NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Azule, ANPG start up Ndungu full field offshore Angola

Feb 27, 2026
0 257 Less than a minute
Azule, ANPG start up Ndungu full field offshore Angola

Azule Energy and the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) started up the Ndungu full field in the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project on Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

The Ndungu full field comprises seven production wells and four injection wells located about 10 km from the existing Ngoma FPSO in water depths near 1,100 m.

Initial production from Ndungu is tied back to the West Hub subsea network and Ngoma FPSO ahead of a planned transition to the Agogo FPSO. Azule reported a coordinated effort of activities across reservoir, drilling, project and operation departments.

Feb 27, 2026
0 257 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Saipem extends deployment of Deep Value Driller into 2026

Eldorado to purchase of Deep Value Driller drillship

Feb 27, 2026
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnessed the signing of Petroleum Concession Agreements (PCAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) awarding 11 onshore blocks on February 26, 2026 in Islamabad

Pakistan awards 11 onshore oil and gas exploration blocks

Feb 27, 2026
Grounded Lithium spuds first oil and gas well in Saskatchewan

Grounded Lithium spuds first oil and gas well in Saskatchewan

Feb 26, 2026
Halliburton introduces RangeStar Geothermal Well Spacing and Intercept Service

Halliburton introduces geothermal well spacing and intercept service

Feb 26, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button