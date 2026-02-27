Azule, ANPG start up Ndungu full field offshore Angola

Azule Energy and the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) started up the Ndungu full field in the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project on Block 15/06 offshore Angola.

The Ndungu full field comprises seven production wells and four injection wells located about 10 km from the existing Ngoma FPSO in water depths near 1,100 m.

Initial production from Ndungu is tied back to the West Hub subsea network and Ngoma FPSO ahead of a planned transition to the Agogo FPSO. Azule reported a coordinated effort of activities across reservoir, drilling, project and operation departments.