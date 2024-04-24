NPC studies outline the importance of low-carbon tech, hydrogen development

Following its recent report on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, (‘Charting The Course: Reducing GHG Emissions from the US Natural Gas Supply Chain’), the National Petroleum Council (NPC) concluded and recommended that the federal government should “coordinate policies and initiatives for low-carbon technology” and “maximize GHG emissions reductions impacts along the US natural gas supply chain.”

Citing research, development, demonstration and deployment (RDD&D) programs already in place, the NPC calls on the US Department of Energy to take on new programs, focusing on reliable and affordable technology options to reduce the carbon intensity in the natural gas supply chain, particularly with regards to compression, heat and power.

In a separate report, (‘Harnessing Hydrogen: A Key Element of the US Energy Future’), the NPC also concluded how important a role low carbon intensity (LCI) hydrogen can play in reducing US carbon emissions, especially as it aims to achieve its net zero target by 2050. However, the report notes that policies and anticipated cost reductions aren’t currently doing enough to support its deployment.

Following those reports, Mike Sommers, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute (API), released a statement reiterating the importance of America’s energy workforce.

“Today’s reports reinforce the critical role of America’s energy workforce in powering our economy, supporting US security and driving innovation needed to reduce GHG emissions – both now and in the future,” he said. While noting that the US oil and gas industry leads the world in accelerating methane detection, reduction and reporting technology, Mr Sommers called on producers and policymakers alike to collaborate.

“To fully leverage America’s energy advantage and advance climate progress, continued collaboration between energy producers and policymakers will be essential. These studies lay important groundwork for harmonized federal methane regulations and for a clear and consistent permitting process for energy infrastructure, and we look forward to working with both federal and industry stakeholders and communities across the country to advance these recommendations.”