Frac monitoring app adopts standardized data format to boost productivity, interoperability

Last year, Cold Bore Technology incorporated a new standard data format into its SmartPAD application, which allows operators to digitize and monitor their frac sites simultaneously and remotely. The data format is equivalent to WITSML, the company said, as it creates what the company calls a “Layer Zero” digital infrastructure that allows control systems from different service companies to connect to SmartPAD and communicate with one another without the need to clean data.

In this interview with DC at the 2023 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference in The Woodlands, Texas, on 31 January, Brett Chell, Founder and CEO of Cold Bore, discusses how standardizing data can help boost productivity and efficiency during a frac operation. He also talks about the challenges the company encountered while working with service companies and operators to standardize data formats.