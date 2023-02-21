Completing the WellNewsOnshore AdvancesVideos

New addition to NOV Max platform allows for real-time monitoring of equipment during completions

Feb 21, 2023
0 312 Less than a minute

Through its Max Completions software application, launched last year, NOV is looking to enable the large-scale collection, aggregation and analytics of real-time equipment data during completions operations. The company hopes it can help operators to both improve their completions performance as well as reduce maintenance costs. Speaking to DC from the 2023 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference on 31 January, Travis Thomas, Director of Digital Completions at NOV, discusses how the company quantifies value from the platform, particularly how its real-time capabilities allow users to better manage failure risk from their equipment. He also speaks about how real-time data monitoring can impact operational uptime.

Feb 21, 2023
0 312 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Maersk Reacher jackup secures 21-month contract with TotalEnergies

Jan 19, 2022

Analyst: Low oil prices likely to delay upstream developments in northwest Europe

Dec 1, 2014

RRC, TCEQ team up to streamline permitting process in Texas

Feb 10, 2021

Video exclusive: Schlumberger launches new technologies at Drilling Conference

Mar 12, 2013

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button