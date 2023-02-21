New addition to NOV Max platform allows for real-time monitoring of equipment during completions

Through its Max Completions software application, launched last year, NOV is looking to enable the large-scale collection, aggregation and analytics of real-time equipment data during completions operations. The company hopes it can help operators to both improve their completions performance as well as reduce maintenance costs. Speaking to DC from the 2023 SPE Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference on 31 January, Travis Thomas, Director of Digital Completions at NOV, discusses how the company quantifies value from the platform, particularly how its real-time capabilities allow users to better manage failure risk from their equipment. He also speaks about how real-time data monitoring can impact operational uptime.